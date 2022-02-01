Vicky Phelan 'Freedom of Limerick' ceremony to be live-streamed by council

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed the ceremony to award the Freedom of Limerick on health campaigner Vicky Phelan will be live-streamed online.

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by the local authority and is reserved for those who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

Vicky, who is originally from Kilkenny, is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.

Commenting ahead of Thursday's ceremony, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Vicky Phelan is an inspiration to all of us. She is a tireless fighter for women who have been effected by the Cervical Check scandal, and her work encapsulates the Freedom of Limerick, and how women should be treated. Her work has transformed the lives and saved the lives of Irish woman and helped us talk of end of life in an important way, in turn helping to make Irish society a richer and more equal.”

“Despite her own health, she continues to face her challenges head on with a drive and determination, that has won the love, admiration and respect of the people of Limerick, Ireland and the world," added Mayor Butler.

Thursday's ceremony will start at 6.30pm - click here to watch the live-stream.