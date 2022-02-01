Search

01 Feb 2022

Vicky Phelan 'Freedom of Limerick' ceremony to be live-streamed by council

Kilkenny mother Vicky Phelan stirs emotions across the country with moving interview

Vicky Phelan will receive the Freedom of Limerick on Thursday

Reporter:

Leader reporter

01 Feb 2022 4:01 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed the ceremony to award the Freedom of Limerick on health campaigner Vicky Phelan will be live-streamed online.

The Freedom of Limerick is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an individual by the local authority and is reserved for those who have made exceptional or unique contributions to the common good or to persons who have made outstanding contributions to the life of Limerick.

Vicky, who is originally from Kilkenny, is being honoured for her work in uncovering the Cervical Check scandal and her tireless advocacy and support of other women who have been affected and are fighting for justice, as well as advocating for the rights of terminally ill people to end their suffering.

CONFIRMED: Freedom of Limerick to be bestowed on Vicky Phelan next week

Commenting ahead of Thursday's ceremony, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “Vicky Phelan is an inspiration to all of us. She is a tireless fighter for women who have been effected by the Cervical Check scandal, and her work encapsulates the Freedom of Limerick, and how women should be treated. Her work has transformed the lives and saved the lives of Irish woman and helped us talk of end of life in an important way, in turn helping to make Irish society a richer and more equal.”

WATCH: Limerick's Vicky Phelan backs Climb with Charlie campaign

“Despite her own health, she continues to face her challenges head on with a drive and determination, that has won the love, admiration and respect of the people of Limerick, Ireland and the world," added Mayor Butler.

Thursday's ceremony will start at 6.30pm - click here to watch the live-stream.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media