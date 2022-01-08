Search

08 Jan 2022

WATCH: Limerick's Vicky Phelan backs Climb with Charlie campaign

WATCH: Limerick's Vicky Phelan backs Climb with Charlie campaign

Vicky Phelan and broadcaster Charlie Bird have developed a strong friendship in the last few months

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Vicky Phelan has helped launch a major new fundraiser run by her friend Charlie Bird which will see people climb Croagh Patrick for charity.

The cervical-check cancer campaigner was due to appear live on RTE's Late Late Show last night alongside the former news correspondent, who received the devastating diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease last year.

The climb will raise money for both the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, and suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Both Charlie and Vicky - who will receive Limerick's Freedom this year - will climb the Mayo mountain on April 2 alongside a legion of supporters.

In a video message played out by host Ryan Tubridy, Vicky apologised for not being able to be in the studio.

However, she added: "I really want to send all my love tonight. I hope you get a huge amount of support after your appearance for your climb in April. Please God, all going well, I will be there with you."

Charlie paid tribute to Vicky, saying after their meeting late last year: "It was as if I'd known her all my life. I saw her on TV and in the newspapers. I was so sad when I saw her going to America for treatment. When we walked into our kitchen, it was like meeting an old friend. A remarkable, amazing woman."

The launch of the Climb with Charlie campaign featured a number of other supporters including former president Mary McAleese, Davy Fitzgerald, Donie O’Sullivan, Baz Ashmawy, Joanna Donnelly, Dr Harry Barry, Dermot Bannon, Karl Henry and many more, who will all be joining the climb in early April.

For more information on the charity event, please visit https://www.climbwithcharlie.ie/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media