Plans revealed to build giant Newton's Prism in Limerick

MORE than half-a-million euro in government funding has been allocated for the development of a giant Newton's Prism installation in Limerick city centre.

The Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin and Fáilte Ireland have announced the locations where several projects of scale will be developed across the country to transform and re-imagine urban and public spaces.

A total of €5m is being made available under the Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme, which opened for applications in April.

The Limerick project, which has been approved, will see a 'monumental rotating equilateral prism' being built at the junction of Lower Thomas Street and O’Connell Street.

It's understood the project, which will be delivered in conjunction with Limerick City and County Council, is in the early stages of development and that the final design has yet to be approved.

"The projects allocated funding will help re-invigorate these urban areas and increase their tourism appeal. This is important in attracting visitors to our towns and cities and increasing dwell time to support local tourism and hospitality businesses and jobs. It is also important to note that these projects will be sustainable and in line with environmental best practice. This funding announcement further strengthens this Government’s commitment to developing the regions as outlined in the ‘Our Rural Future’ plan," said Minister Martin who announced details of the funding at an event in Dublin.

This morning I announced the seven recipients of the €5 million Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme, which will see urban animation projects funded in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Waterford, and Dublin.



Further info https://t.co/6xCeNFTm8l — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) September 20, 2021

Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland added: “Urban animation will play an increasingly important role in transforming and re-imagining our public spaces as safe, welcoming and vibrant places to visit. Our pilot Scheme will support Local Authorities to enhance urban areas and I want to thank Minister Martin for securing the €5 million funding."

It is hoped each of the projects which are to receive funding will be delivered before the end of summer 2022.