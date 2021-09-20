Collision with bridge on Limerick route 'a regrettable incident' - Bus Eireann

The bus crash in Waterford on Saturday
BUS Éireann has confirmed that an Expressway coach collided with a low bridge just outside Waterford city at approximately 7.50am on Saturday.
The story was first reported on limerickleader.ie on Sunday morning
"The coach was travelling from Waterford to Limerick. There were seven passengers on board, some had minor injuries not requiring medical attention.
"Bus Éireann managers attended the scene, as did gardaí. Emergency services were not called. Passengers were transferred to another coach," said a spokesperson for Bus Eireann.
They continued: "Safety is Bus Éireann’s first priority, this was a regrettable incident and a full investigation is underway."
