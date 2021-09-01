WATCH: Thieves colour stolen dog’s hair but are collared by Limerick gardai

CALLOUS dog thieves used hair dye to try and disguise a stolen Pug but it didn’t wash with gardai.

Eileen Sheedy and her son Jason Hackett, aged 10, had their beloved dog Puddin’ stolen from their Kilmallock home on Monday, August 16.

“It was about 3pm, I was in the kitchen and he was taken from the utility room. Puddin’ is very gentle. He came on Jason’s fifth birthday which is Christmas Eve. Jason said he was fat like the Christmas pudding and it just stuck,” said Eileen, who contacted Bruff gardai immediately after Puddin’ was stolen.

They came out, took details and advised Eileen what to do. Posters were put up in the town and on Facebook. A reward of €1,000 was also offered.

“It was torture. Jason walked all the fields and looked in all the ditches. My heart was breaking for him. I would have given anything to get him back. You feel you've let the dog down as you are supposed to look after them,” said Eileen.

Then on Thursday, August 19 she received a phone call from a private number asking for €2,000. Again, Eileen contacted gardai.

The following Tuesday, August 24, she got a happier call – from Bruff gardai to say they had Puddin’.

“The garda was waiting outside the door of the station. They said, ‘We think it’s him but I think they have dyed his hair’,” said Eileen. The normally fawn coloured Puddin was now black.

“I knew the minute I saw his face it was him because he has a very distinctive face. I called him and he came straight over wagging his tail,” said Eileen.

As it is an ongoing investigation gardai can’t divulge how they got Puddin’ back but the Leader can reveal no ransom or reward was paid.

Jason said he was “very sad” when his Pug was gone but is now “delighted” to have him back.

Garda Dino Wilkinson, of Bruff Garda Station, said they have never come across a stolen dog’s hair being dyed before.

“This was new to us. We have never come across it before in Bruff. It will be something we will be looking at going forward in relation to missing dogs. We are delighted to be able to return Puddin’ to Eileen and Jason. It is great to have a good news story,” said Garda Wilkinson.

Eileen wished to thank Garda Wilkinson and Garda Elaine O’Donovan and dropped over fresh cream buns and a box of chocolates.

“From the very start the guards did everything they could. Every phone call we made was met with courtesy and concern for Puddin’. We are very grateful,” said Eileen.

And while they have Puddin’ back it might be a while before he is back to his natural colour.

“I took him to a dog groomer and she said not to wash him in the bath or the shower in case the dye washes into his eyes. We don't know what kind of dye they used but I can see patches coming through already. The most important thing is the vet said he is fine. He was just a bit hungry but not mistreated in any way which is good to see,” said Eileen.