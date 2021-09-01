Mother of Limerick musical icon Dolores O'Riordan to appear on The Late Late Show

Eileen O’Riordan with her late daughter Dolores in Shannon Airport in 1991. Eileen will chat to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this Friday night
THE MOTHER of the late Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan will make a special appearance on the The Late Late Show this Friday night.
Eileen O’Riordan will remember her beloved daughter Dolores ahead of what would have been the singer’s 50th birthday next Monday.
Eileen will talk to host Ryan Tubridy about Dolores' incredible talent and her mischievous nature. She will also be joined by Fergal Lawler from The Cranberries who will chat about his life on the road and in the studio with his friend, the iconic Dolores O’Riordan who died tragically in a London hotel in January, 2018.
Friday night’s show is the first of the autumn series and sees Ryan welcome the first audience back to Montrose since March 2020. It will also feature The Script who will be performing their new single ‘I Want It All’ from their forthcoming greatest hits collection, ‘Tales From The Script’.
The #LateLate is back and we have a huge opening show for you✨— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 1, 2021
We'll be joined by Ireland's Olympic heroes, @thescript, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud - son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, @BoyGeorge, @donie, and Eileen O'Riordan - mum of the late Dolores. pic.twitter.com/XAc9v55i0h
Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, will talk about the impact his mother's brutal murder has had on his life and why he still visits the home where his mother was murdered.
Ryan will chat to Ireland's Olympic heroes including Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty who made the country so proud and created history over the summer.
Culture Club icon Boy George will be live in-studio to talk about his incredible career in music and his special connection to Ireland.
And CNN journalist and Cahirsiveen man Donie O’ Sullivan chats about his adventures in America's hinterland.
The Late Late Show airs at 9.35 pm this Friday on RTÉ One.
More News
Eileen O’Riordan with her late daughter Dolores in Shannon Airport in 1991. Eileen will chat to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this Friday night
John Burgess, Arup, David Conway, CEO Limerick Twenty Thirty and Pat Hogan, Henry J Lyons | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.