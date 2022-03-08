Search

08 Mar 2022

Limerick hurling young guns chase All-Ireland Fresher Championship title as UL play DCU

Limerick young guns chase All-Ireland hurling championship title as UL play DCU

Cathal O'Neill

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Mar 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

HOT on the heels of the Fitzgibbon Cup title success, the hurlers of UL play in the All-Ireland Fresher Hurling Championship final this Wednesday.

The March 9 final takes place in the NUIG Sportsgrounds in Dangan at 7pm when UL play DCU for the John Corcoran Cup.

UL and DCU are no strangers in Fresher Hurling finals. The sides were due to meet in the 2020 final but it was one of the first games to fall to Covid-19 restrictions and was never played.

Therefore UL are actually the holders of this title - defeating LIT in the 2019 final. UL and DCU met in the 2017 and '18 finals with the Dublin side winning both, while in 2016 UL were champions after a final victory over UCC.

This 2022 much talented first year UL side have already won the league title.

UL are strongly influenced by Limerick's Munster minor winning side of 2019 and 2020.

Managed by Joe McGrath, with Patsy Coffey, Liam O'Reilly and Wayne Power, UL have beaten UCD, NUIG, TUS MidWest and Mary Immaculate to reach the final.

WATCH: Joe McGrath urges young UL hurlers to reach perfect 10 in All Ireland Fresher final

Their Limerick contingent is Colin Coughlan and Aidan O'Connor (both Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Adam English and Chris Thomas (both Doon), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Barry Duff and Brian O'Meara (both Mungret) and Ronan Lyons (Monaleen). Others like Liam Lynch (Mungret) and Adam Murrihy (Ahane) missed out due to long term injuries.

The side is captained by Patrick Cottty, who featured for Clare in the Allianz Hurling League against Limerick last Sunday. Also included are some Galway All-Ireland minor winners and Tipperary 2018 Munster MHC winners.

UL had an emphatic 6-32 to 2-8 victory over UCD in the semi final last Wednesday.

Aidan O'Connor with 1-11 (0-6frees), Adam English 1-5, Cathal O'Neil 1-3 and Colin Coughlan 0-5 powered the Limerick side to the victory over their Dublin opponents.

PANEL: Stephen O'Halloran (Craughwell, Galway), Eoin Killeen (Gort, Galway), Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), Sean O'Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway), Conor Butler (Oranmore Maree, Galway), Oisin Slevin (Ardrahan, Galway), Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare), Oran Cahill (Eire Og, Clare), Colm O'Meara (Clonlara, Clare), Keelan Hartigan (Scariff, Clare), Patrick Crotty (Scariff, Clare), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines, Tipperary), Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Conor Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary), Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West, Limerick), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls, Limerick), Brian O'Meara (Mungret St Pauls, Limerick), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister, Limerick), Chris Thomas (Doon, Limerick), Adam English (Doon, Limerick), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen, Limerick), Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), Ian Byrne (Glenmore, Kilkenny), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media