WATCH: Joe McGrath urges young UL hurlers to reach perfect 10 in All Ireland Fresher final

THESE are heady day for hurling in the University of Limerick.
Hot on the heels of their Fitzgibbon Cup success, the UL Fresher hurling team are into the All-Ireland Championship final.
It's a first year hurling team sparkling with rising talent such as trio inter-county trio Cathal O'Neill, Colin Coughlan and Adam English, among others.
Next week, UL play DCU in the first year championship final seeking to add to the league title already annexed.
Joe McGrath is the UL manager and after their emphatic 36-point semi final win over UCD he spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
