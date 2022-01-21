Search

21 Jan 2022

Limerick U20 footballers confirm a 32-man panel for the 2022 season

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S U20 football panel has been confirmed for the 2022 season.

The team is managed by Seamus O'Donnell with coach-selectors Neil Conway, John Chawke, John O'Grady and Pa Ranahan. The strength & conditioning coaches are Adrian O'Brien and John Blackwell, with physio Angela Hogan and kitman Kieran Barrett.

Ahead of the Munster Championship, Limerick will play in the Liam Connor Cup U20 Football Development competition.

Limerick's first game will be Saturday February 19 against Clare. Round Two will see Limerick play Wicklow on Saturday February 26 and the final group game will be Limerick v Offaly on Saturday March 5.

The top two teams in the group will content the Liam Connor Cup final on Saturday March 12. 

The 32-man panel is selected from 17 different clubs.

WATCH: Conor Boylan happy with strong Limerick contingent in UCC's Fitzgibbon Cup quest

Limerick lost to Tipperary in the 2021 Munster U20 Football Championship.

Four of that starting team remain in the panel - Ruandhan O'Connor, Cormac Woulfe, Sean Kilbridge and Jamie Baynham.

Shane O'Donoghue, Pat Holian and Tomas Sheehan also remain from last year's panel.

Limerick reached the 2021 Munster minor football final and eight of that U17 panel are elevated straight into this 2022 U20 panel.

PANEL: Aaron Neville, Emmett Rigter, Michael Cremin, Ruadhan O'Connor, Sean Geraghty and Todd Donovan (all Newcastle West), David O'Shaughnessy, Padraig McMahon and Tomas Sheehan (all Ballysteen), Darragh Bridgeman, James Killen and Oisin Moss (all Mungret St Pauls), Pat Holian and Shane O'Donoghue (both Ballylanders), Sean Kilbridge and Shane O'Connell (both Fr Caseys), Conor McGrath and Zach McCarthy (both Galtee Gaels), Conall O'Duinn and Darragh Murray (both Monaleen), Craig MacInnes and Sean Ryan (both St Kierans), Gearoid O'Sullivan and Kyle Mullins (both St Patricks), Michael O'Mahoney (Adare), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Colm O'Loughlin (Bruff), Eoin McGrath (Galbally), Hugh O'Donnell (Gerald Griffins), Gary Sheehan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Cormac Woulfe (St Senans).

