WATCH: Conor Boylan happy with strong Limerick contingent in UCC's Fitzgibbon Cup quest

NA PIARSAIGH'S Conor Boylan is one of seven Limerick men in the UCC Fitzgibbon Cup panel.
Indeed Boylan, who was in their winning team in 2020, is current vice-captain.
Five from Limerick started as UCC opened their title defence with a five point win over Mary Immaculate College on Wednesday -Conor Boylan and his brother Jerome, their Na Piarsaigh club-mate William Henn, Ahane's Ciaran Barry and Adare's Ronan Connolly. Doon's Jack Ryan and Ahane's Padraig Harnett are also part of the panel, which is managed by Tom Kingston.
"It was a battle out there," said Conor Boylan of their 1-21 to 0-19 win over Jamie Wall's Limerick side.
"This (MICL) is now one of the traditional hurling clubs of the last decade with the work that Jamie (Wall) and Eamonn Cregan has done. We knew they were never going to lie down," said the wing forward.
After the final whistle, Boylan spoke to the Limerick Leader.
