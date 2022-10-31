BREAKING: Emergency services attend serious collision in Limerick

THE EMERGENCY services have been dispatched to a serious road traffic collision in Limerick.

Five units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, the gardai and the ambulance services have been dispatched to the scene of the incident on the N21 near Reens Pike in Ardagh.

The fire service left from Newcastle West and Rathkeale stations just before 4.30pm today.

It's understood the incident involved two vehicles.

Delays are being experienced in both directions on the main Limerick to Kerry road.

LimerickLive has contacted the gardai for comment.

Local councillor Adam Teskey, who lives just a short distance away from where the incident took place, has appealed to motorists to avoid the area for the time being, with a road closure in effect.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all concerned at this present moment in time. I'd ask people to avoid the road if possible, and use the divergent routes," he said.

More to follow