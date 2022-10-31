Limerick author takes another stroll down memory lane

RELIVING memories of the past is something of an expertise for photographic author, Sean Curtin.

The Limerick man has released volume 22 of his ever-popular series, A Stroll Down Memory Lane.

The new volume features old photos of Limerick city and county with text, describing the image.

Some of the more standout pictures from the book include a snapshot of O’Connell Street back when Limerick hosted its own Grand Prix in the 1930s, an aerial shot of the old Clothing Factory on Lord Edward Street in the city and a picture of Arthur’s Quay park when it first opened in 1992.

The Volumes come out once a year and Sean has been working on A Stroll Down Memory Lane since 2001.

“The first plan was to do one book, I thought I’d only have enough content for one but then I released a second and a third,” Sean said.

“After a while people started to give me photographs and I then planned on doing 10 volumes but here we are,” Sean added.

Sean mentioned that by volume 10 he had most of the old buildings on O’Connell street featured in one of the volumes.

“A lot of them have been demolished and I just wanted to recognise these buildings for what they were,” Sean said.

The volumes don’t follow the years chronologically as Sean believes this would date the book, volume 22 has pictures of Limerick from 1930 right through to 1992.

One of Sean’s standout pictures from the new volume is the cover picture of Clery’s Tavern on Denmark Street in the city which was taken in 1992.

“All of that is gone now, you’d barely recognise the street apart from St Michael’s Church in the background,” he said.

“No one seems to know the name of the lane beside Clery’s in the photo. I’d love to be able to find out,” Sean added.

According to Sean he has old eyes looking out at the current city centre as he preferred the old buildings on the street.

“Glass and steel don’t do anything for me,” Sean said about the current buildings on O’Connell Street.

“The old buildings of O’Connell Street were simply magnificent. The Cannock’s building where Penneys is now was the most magnificent building, that’s gone now.

“There’s some photographs in the new volume of the demolition of that building,” Sean said.

The very first photograph in the new volume features a gathering for a public atonement for the parish of St Patrick's, Limerick which was taken from the Limerick Leader, Monday, February 29, 1932.

The atonement was for the blessing of a religious statue that had been dislodged and damaged and is a poignant opener for the new volume.

“I’ve also included some photographs from the old clothing factory on Lord Edward Street in the city that have never before been seen,” Sean said.

Included with the clothing factory images is a letter of guarantee for payment worth £450 for 500 uniforms for the Irish Volunteers in 1914.

The clothing factory no longer exists but the site was so large that it now holds thirty homes within the walls of the factory.

The old entryway of the factory still stands on Lord Edward Street today.

When asked does he ever tire of creating new volumes after 22 years, Sean said: “No not at all. If you love something it’s not work.”

“There is sure to be a volume 23 if I’m alive and kicking,” Sean laughed.