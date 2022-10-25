In Pictures: Limerick Panto Society launches first production for three years

LIMERICK Panto Society has launched its first production since 2019 due to Covid-enforced hiatus.

And the group, which was founded in 1985, is looking forward to welcoming audiences to a new venue - the Mllenium Theatre at TUS, Moylish - between December 27 and January 8.

This year's offering of Cinderella will be the Society’s 36th production. The story, as usual, will contain many surprises and

promises many twists and turns along the way.

Cinderella is written by Tim Cusack, who has co-written on a number of occasions with the late John Finn.

Tim says he also can’t wait to return as the panto Dame when he will play the part of Frilly Knicks, one of the 'Ugly Sisters'.

The talented Natasha Coughlan from Ennis will play the title role while Limerick Panto Society says it is also delighted to welcome back Emma O’Driscoll who will play the role of the Fairy Godmother.

Eoin Gilmartin will make his Panto debut as the Prince Charming and is looking forward to working with all the cast and crew this Christmas season. The love-sick character Buttons is played by Ronan Mitchell who needs no introduction to panto audiences in Limerick.

The second 'Ugly sister' will be played by Damian Shaw while trying to keep the Sisters in line will be the mother, Fancy

Knicks, played by the brave actress Treasa O’Rorke.

The vastly-experienced Tony Cusack will lead the production team for Cinderella. Damian O’Brien will be the Stage Manager while stage veterans Malachy Cusack, Johnny Corr and Denis Cusack will add their weight of experience to the production.

The Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle will be the primary sponsor with Shannon Airport, Mr Binman, Limerick City Hotel, McGettigans, Quirke Shaw Cleaning Supplies and McDonalds also supporting the production.

Limerick Panto Society has also announced the proceeds from this year's Charity Night will go to the charity TLC4CF (Tipperary, Limerick Clare for Cystic Fibrosis)

Another initiative this year will be a special 'Sensory Show' which takes place at 12 midday on Sunday, January 8.