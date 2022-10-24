EXCLUSIVE! Permanent ice rink mooted for Limerick as winter sports gain ground

LIMERICK city could become the home of a massive €60m permanent ice rink.

Limerick Live can reveal high-level talks have taken place with a view to putting together an application for a huge skating arena, which could have other uses including gigs and conferences.

At this Monday's meeting of the Metropolitan District, a motion from Cllr Sharon Benson is expected to be heard calling on council to put together a feasibility study.

If passed, it’s anticipated this will skate into action immediately. Limerick Live understands there is real enthusiasm among local authority bosses and the business community to get this project off the ground.

It comes following a government strategy seeking a national ice rink. Small rinks are typically only set up on a temporary basis usually around Christmas.

Councillor Benson has been in talks with local authority bosses, the business community and the Irish Ice Hockey Association for a year on the possibility.

If, as expected, her motion passes, a study into funding the scheme will kick in – and Limerick Live understands there are already private backers interested in the plan.

“Winter sports are making huge progress in Ireland,” said Cllr Benson. “We need to look at Limerick, reimagine it, and have a vision for Limerick to see what could be a big anchor, what could bring people back to the city. We need to look at all age groups, all demographics.”

The Limerick City North councillor says a national ice rink would be worth €111m to the local economy. “It’s worth €25m to the exchequer in the construction phase and €8m to the exchequer once its operational,” she added.

Local authority sources have indicated while there is support for the bid, it would need to be delivered on the basis of a public-private partnership. And in order to ensure it’s commercially viable, a number of other uses would need to be available at the building, including potentially a conferencing facility.

One person who would welcome a local ice rink is Carrie Jamieson, who lives in Limerick and is a member of the national women’s ice hockey team. On training weekends, she has to make a round-trip to Belfast for practice.

There has been no ice rink in the Republic of Ireland since the closure of Dundalk’s ice-dome in 2010 amid the onset of the recession.