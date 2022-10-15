Driver criticises lack of disability parking in Limerick city

AN ELDERLY man has criticised the lack of disability parking in Limerick city centre.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he and his wife were driving around the city centre ahead of a recent dental appointment and could not find parking anywhere.

The man, who turns 96 in a few weeks, is wheelchair bound and had an appointment to get his dentures fixed.

His wife ended up parking in a loading bay with the disability pass on show whilst they awaited their appointment.

“I couldn’t make it inside the building either, as there was no ramp so the dentist had to take my dentures from the side of the road and we had to wait nearby,” the man said.

Once he and his wife returned to their car they were greeted by a parking ticket (for parking in a loading bay).

The man’s daughter spoke about the incident: “He has a few issues that he wants to raise,” she said.

“He wants to know if there is enough disability parking for those who need it in the city, is the council meeting a quota?” she asked.

“If they are meeting a quota, does it need to be increased because people are living so much longer but their bodies aren’t as strong as they were,” the daughter added.

The man’s daughter also mentioned that Limerick City and County Council were brilliant in handling the situation as they retracted the parking ticket once it was appealed.

The woman said her father struggles in a lot of other settings due to being wheelchair bound.

“Dad came out of hospital last year in a wheelchair and it gave him great access to stadiums around Ireland. We went to matches all around the country in big stadiums,” she said.

“The main issue is in a lot of stadiums, disability seating is on the front line, sometimes exposed to the elements, sometimes not. The Gaelic Grounds and Semple Stadium leave him exposed,” she told Limerick Live.

“I’m sure it’s very convenient for the clubs and there probably isn’t the money there to build but it does kind of expose anybody with a disability to all the elements. They’ve enough going on to be honest,” she added.

Limerick City and County Council has been for contacted for comment on the matter.