"This something for Limerick to be proud of" International Rugby Experience to open in New Year

THE design team behind the multi-million euro International Rugby Experience in Limerick city centre have announced it will open to the public early next year.

With exterior building work completed, the focus has now turned to the final, fit out stage - a process that will take around ten weeks to complete.

The Experience will host a number of private events in December before it is opened to the wider public.

The designers, Event, responsible for some of the most well-known visitor attractions and museums across the globe including, on the island of Ireland, Titanic Belfast and EPIC - The Irish Emigration Museum, are overseeing installation of the

immersive, audio-visual experience, which will feature some of the best-known global stars of the sport.

Speaking at a briefing event for stakeholders in the building today, Munster and Ireland legend, Paul O’Connell (pictured) said he and the team are delighted to be close to opening the doors to the wider public.

"We’re delighted to be at this stage of what has been a very exciting project to date. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the public through our doors shortly, and for them to enjoy the array of national and international names that have kindly agreed to be a part of our Experience."

We're at the @IRELimerick in Limerick city centre this morning where an information briefing is taking place for stakeholders. Details soon at https://t.co/WN7tpfZ2b2 pic.twitter.com/BBoC0UNbpv — Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) October 13, 2022

It is anticipated that around 100,000 visitors will attend the International Rugby Experiences, at O'Connell Street, in the first 12 months after it opens.

At this Thursday's briefing, which was chaired by rugby legend Keith Wood, James Alexander, CEO of Event Communications, described how the six zones inside the new building are each completely different from the next.

"Visitors will be taken on a journey - from grass roots level through to what makes someone a legend of the game – with each stage rooted in World Rugby's five key values of passion, discipline, integrity, solidarity and respect," he said.

Vast media installations will bring all the exciting energy of game day. Immersive theatre spaces will re-live some of the most famous moments in rugby history, and a series of huge, game-style interactive trials will put the visitor’s running, kicking and passing skills to the test.

“The International Rugby Experience is the home of great rugby stories, gathered from all corners of the globe and featuring tales from across the generations. But more than simply being a feast of statistics and rugby facts and figures, it is a fully-immersive, hands-on, multi-sensory experience designed to engage and inspire. Targeted at families seeking a fun day out as well as ardent rugby fans seeking to deep dive into the detail, the International Rugby Experience is one of a kind and a must see," he added.

The Experience, which is being likened to a Cathedral, is set to open early in the new year and will feature past and present rugby union players from Munster, Ireland and beyond.

Representatives of the hospitality and tourism sectors, who attended this Thursday's briefing, say they are looking forward to the International Rugby Experience opening its doors.

An independent economic impact study has determined the Experience, which is backed by JP McManus, will drive approximately €50 million in tourism revenue to Limerick and the Mid-West region in the first five years of business, with some €14m of that coming from overseas visitors.

More than 50 people will be employed at peak season in a wide variety of roles.

The Niall McLaughlin-designed building, home to the International Rugby Experience, is a unique, 30,000 square foot structure in the heart of the city centre.