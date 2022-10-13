Eli Lilly granted permission to build new manufacturing facility in Limerick

PLANS by biopharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to create over 300 permanent jobs in Limerick as part of a €400m investment have taken a big step forward.

Local council planners have granted conditional permission for a major manufacturing facility in Raheen, with construction of this expected to deliver 500 temporary jobs.

Eli Lilly’s investment, announced earlier this year, is expected to bring scores of new workers to Raheen in roles such as engineers, scientist and operations personnel.

They will use the latest biologics manufacturing technology to produce treatments.

The news has been welcomed by both Minister of State, local TD Niall Collins and Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan, who said: “It’s a very important project and a very important investment decision for Limerick.”

Mr Collins added: “These are high-end jobs that will further boost the local economy and demonstrate Limerick is an attractive place for these cutting-edge companies to locate.”

Welcoming the planning decision, Dave Riordan who has been appointed Site Lead for the Limerick facility commented: “This decision is a very positive milestone in Lilly’s plans to invest in Limerick. Having graduated from the University of Limerick myself, I am delighted that Lilly has chosen the city for this major expansion of our global manufacturing footprint."

Mr Riordan added that the new facility is designed to use the very latest biopharma manufacturing technology to maximise productivity and sustainability and minimise the impact on the environment.

!I am confident that Lilly’s arrival to Limerick will bring many additional benefits to the local community, the city and the region in the years ahead.”

There were three submissions in relation to Eli Lilly's planning application from neighbouring landowners who were concerned about the impact of further building on the water course of the Loughmore Canal.

Local farmer and former Limerick hurling boss Tom Ryan said as the Raheen industrial estate has grown, it’s led to “extensive flooding on my lands”.

He’s also concerned about the condition of the discharged water, a fear reflected by his neighbour Sarah Mulcahy.

In her submission, she wrote: “My lands have been flooded due to the destruction of the Loughmore Turlough and my livestock has had exposure to pollution. As council has a responsibility for animal welfare, no further development should be permitted in the Raheen industrial estate.”

Despite this, local planners have given Eli Lilly’s project the green light, with Mr Collins calling on council and IDA Ireland to engage with the land and property owners to address their “legitimate concerns”, adding: “The last thing we want to see is a project of this significance delayed.”

Eli Lilly has secured permission for a 10-year period for a large manufacturing campus on the edge of the industrial estate.

At the heart of its plans is a four-storey manufacturing building which will measure around 18,534 square metres, with a 33 metre height. Also included in the vast application is a two-storey canteen, laboratory and administration complex.

Some 199 car parking and motorcycle spaces are also proposed as well as a visitor centre, with underground works to link the factory to the local water supply.