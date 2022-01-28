Lilly plans for new €400million manufacturing facility hailed as 'major endorsement' of Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has hailed the announcement by Lilly that it is to invest €400 million in a new manufacturing facility in Raheen as a major endorsement of Limerick as a location as a biopharma hub.

The local authority has welcomed the investment which will result in the creation of more than 300 new jobs for highly skilled workers such as engineers, scientists and operations personnel at a new facility.

In addition, an estimated 500 jobs will be created during the construction phase of the manufacturing centre, which, when operational, will be at the leading edge of the innovation of new medicines.

Welcoming this morning's announcement, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I would like to welcome Eli Lilly to Limerick and thank the company for choosing Limerick and the IDA Ireland for their work in securing this investment for Limerick and Ireland.

"The decision by Eli Lilly to choose Limerick shows that the partnership approach that exists here between the local authority, IDA Ireland, the various other state agencies and the third level sector is working and Limerick is one of the most attractive locations for foreign direct investment in Ireland.”

This is a huge day day for #Limerick



Delighted as mayor to be able to welcome this announcement. This reinforces the fact #Limerick is the leading location for the most innovative companies in the world.



We are global leaders not just national. https://t.co/d3bGpaLS64 — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) January 28, 2022

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council added: “There has been a coordinated strategy to make Limerick a hub for the biopharma industry and today’s multi-million euro investment by Lilly, is a further endorsement of this strategy."

Dr Daly said the council has worked closely with IDA Ireland to ensure that Limerick has the infrastructure and resources in place to ensure that the investments that are coming in are successful and that they continue to invest here in Limerick once they arrive.

“The company will be able to leverage the expertise in Smart and Advanced Manufacturing established in the region," he said.