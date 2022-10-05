Search

05 Oct 2022

Stage agency criticised over lack of progress in delivering Colbert Quarter plan for Limerick

Stage agency criticised over lack of progress in delivering Colbert Quarter plan for Limerick

Pictured last year were John Coleman, CEO of the Land Development Agency and Minister for Housing , Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien | PICTURE: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

COUNCILLORS have criticised the Land Development Agency (LDA) over the slow pace of progress at a key site in Limerick city.

The LDA is charged with redeveloping a swathe of land near Colbert station, with the agency promising a “sustainable and flourishing new urban quarter” for the city.

It’s anticipated that around 862 homes will be provided.

Limerick’s latest development plan relies heavily on the development of the Colbert Quarter to meet its housing targets up to 2028.

Plans for new quarter in Limerick will bring 2,800 homes

But at last week's council meeting, executives from the LDA were criticised by members for its timeline, which suggested planning permission may not be sought until the end of 2024, with construction from 2026.

“We have set out an indicative timeline, but I think it’s important to caveat that by saying the planning process at the moment is a challenging environment. We would hope obviously to get schemes into it as soon as possible, but we really are dependent on the planning system and the efficiency of it,” said Alan Kelly, strategic planning manager at the LDA.

Councillor Dan McSweeney, Fine Gael, warned perhaps too many housing units have been allocated to the Colbert Quarter, and raised the possibility of “dezoning” lands here – meaning they’d no longer need to be used for accommodation, in favour of elsewhere in the city.

“The message here today is we want keys in doors – nothing else,” he said. “Maybe we have to go back and look at the development plan and say ‘lads, we need to dezone land because this is not realistic’. That’s the message that’s going out there – that ye’re not going to deliver, and you’ll miss your targets.”

Apparition of saint in Limerick church was a ‘beautiful experience’ for Mass-goer

Councillors Sharon Benson, Sinn Fein and Joe Leddin, Labour also expressed concerns, the latter saying: “We need to expedite in any way we can some of these plans. We are in a housing crisis – we need to break ground and start building homes.”

Dearbhla Lawson, the agency’s head of strategic planning said: “This is about delivering affordable, equality housing. What we are doing is making sure we are doing due process, working through the process and ensuring we are doing it in a proper way.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media