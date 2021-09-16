Plans for new quarter in Limerick will bring 2,800 homes

A PUBLIC consultation has been launched over multi-million euro proposals which could bring up to 2,800 homes to Limerick.

In what is being described as a "major urban development and rejuvenation project", the Land Development Agency (LDA) plans to create eight distinct districts across the city, delivering affordable houses, in addition to commercial space, alongside public spaces and sustainable transport options.

It's being hailed as the largest ever transfer of State land for housing, and includes strategic sites in Limerick's Colbert station encompassing lands owned by CIE and the HSE.

It supports the aims to transform parts of the underutilised public lands in the area to deliver mixed tenure homes, including affordable and social homes.

An early priority with potential for housing development by the LDA is on part of the HSE lands to the rear of St. Joseph’s which has been identified for transfer under the government's Housing for All Strategy.

As well as the new homes, other features include a proposed new raised pedestrian walkway, cycleway and public realm space.

Codenamed 'the Limerick Link’, this proposed walkway will give an opportunity to connect schools to new recreational areas south of the station while also connecting the various neighbourhoods together in a sustainable pedestrian/cycle friendly way.

The Limerick Link has the potential to be a landmark feature, connecting the Colbert area, to the wider City and beyond.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, pictured here with LDA chief executive John Coleman, was in Limerick to launch the programme today.

He said: "I am delighted that just weeks after the launch of the most significant housing strategy in the history of the State, that we see immediate progress from one of the key actors in that Plan – the Land Development Agency. The Housing for All Plan outlines plans for the activation of underused public lands to deliver much needed homes. The Land Development Agency will not just develop land banks and build homes, it will also create sustainable communities and drive transformational change. Today’s announcement is a perfect example of the kind of partnership which lies at the heart of the LDA approach. I would like to congratulate Limerick City and County Council and the HSE and CIE for their effort and dedication to this approach.”

Mr Coleman added: "The LDA’s objective is to ensure the delivery of housing and supporting development on underused state land. While many of our projects are based on significant but single scheme infill sites, the LDA’s other main objective is to create partnerships to unlock larger, strategic areas, which can truly transform a city. Colbert Station Quarter has the potential to deliver up to 2,800 homes in the heart of Limerick to create an attractive and sustainable focal point for future development. This is a key part of the vision for the LDA outlined in the recently published Housing for All strategy, which highlights major additional lands to be driven forward by the LDA, including those at Colbert."

The eight new districts to be created and integrated with the existing community are - provisionally named, Station District, Sexton District, Roxboro District, Ballysimon District, Carey’s District, Calidonian District, Kennedy District and Janesboro District - each have their own distinct character.

Published today, the framework plan will be open for consultation between now and November 11.

Members of the public can access the information and have their say on a dedicated website www.colbertquarter.ie

A copy of the document will also be available in Limerick City and County Council offices at Merchants Quay, Limerick and Dooradoyle.

The LDA is seeking the views of local stakeholders on the vision for the area. This phase of consultation will run from September to 11th November.

Following this, comments and submissions will be collated and considered and will help to inform the finalisation of the Spatial Framework which will then be published.

The Framework will be used as a basis to inform more detailed proposals and planning applications, particularly related to state lands which are being transferred to the LDA.

The aim is to catalyse and unlock the potential and progress delivery of a new sustainable and mixed-use vibrant quarter for this strategically significant gateway to Limerick.