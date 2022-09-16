Search

Vigil held in Limerick to remember murdered Dublin siblings

Nick Rabbitts

16 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

A VIGIL was held in Limerick to remember the three children who lost their lives in Dublin.

Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their older sister Lisa Cash, 18, died last week after being attacked and stabbed at their family home in Tallaght on the southside of the capital city.

Their brother Andy Cash, 24, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

The vigil was organised by Ellen Duffy of the Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention Group (LTSP), which patrols the banks of the Shannon providing support to those people who may be in distress.

The Moyross woman said: “As a grandmother and a mother and a member of LTSP, I organised it. It was a heartfelt moment for all of us. We care about people who have lost their lives so young. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Patient stole from nurse while being treated at Limerick hospital

A small group of LTSP volunteers gathered on Limerick’s riverside for the vigil on Wednesday night last.

Elsewhere, a message of hope emanated from Arthur’s Quay Park on Saturday as people remembered loved ones who have lost their lives to suicide.

As dusk arrived in the city, people gathered to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, an annual awareness day which aims to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicide.

A moment of silence was observed at 8pm to remember loved ones who have died by suicide.​ It’s a scene which was reflected worldwide.

The vigil’s organiser was Amanda Clifford, of ABC for Mental Health.

