Eight Limerick students competing in prestigious career skills competition

An image from the 2019 show in the RDS, Dublin
EIGHT students from Limerick will travel to the RDS, Dublin, to participate in the prestigious Worldskills Ireland competition.
They will be competing against over 180 other young people from across the country on September 13-15, in a range of skills-based trades including automation, robotics, constructions skills and culinary arts.
Having fought off tough competition to secure a place in the prestigious national finals, the eight skilled young students and apprentices will compete in front of over 15,000 visitors.
The eight County Limerick students competing at Worldskills are Claire Kiely from Rathkeale competing in Beauty Therapy; Alexander O’Connor from Abbeyfeale competing in Cabinetmaking; Jack Rice from Limerick competing in Cookery; Niamh Houlihan from Adare competing in Hairdressing; Eoin Cregan from Castletroy competing in Industrial Mechanic; Martin Russell from Raheen competing in Mechanical Engineering CAD; Liam Maunsell from Anglesboro and Darragh Woulfe from Abbeyfeale both competing in Plastic Die Engineering.
Worldskills Ireland 2022 is an event designed to promote skills, apprenticeship careers and opportunities for young people.
The event allows students, parents, teachers, and guidance counsellors to navigate the options available following secondary education. Free to attend, registration for the event is now open.
Ray English, WorldSkills Ireland-Chair/Technical Delegate said: “Our competitions equip apprentices and learners with the lifelong, world-class skills that will drive up training standards to the highest level to help boost Ireland’s productivity and competitiveness.”
