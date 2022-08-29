Objections lodged over new Aldi stores planned for Limerick

ALDI has sought more time from the council to work on its plans for its two new stores in Limerick city– after objections were made to both projects.

In a multi-million euro investment, the retailer is seeking to open new outlets in Moyross and Dooradoyle.

Both developments are before the planning authority and are – according to the wording on the planning application – “on hold” as council staff seek more information from the company on the projects.

Once this information is submitted, the application will once again become active and a fresh decision date will be set.

Both planning applications attracted objections – Aldi's proposed store on the northside saw rival trader Iceland, and the Watch House Cross shopping centre write to council.

And at its planned store near Collins’ Bar in Dooradoyle, the retailer has faced opposition from 17 groups and residents, including one submission signed by 31 residents of nearby Oakleigh Wood.

Now, agents acting for the German supermarket giant have asked the council to allow them six extra months to assess the issues planners have raised around their projects in both Moyross and Dooradoyle, a request which was granted by the authority.

Residents at Oakleigh Wood, who say their properties will overlook the proposed development believe illuminated Aldi signs will cause light pollution, particularly during sleeping hours, while articulated truck deliveries will cause “noise disturbance, air pollution and vibrations to properties.”

They claim Dooradoyle Road is already “overdeveloped” and “oversaturated” with shops, and fear that an extra store could hinder the speed at which emergency vehicles access the area.

Another group, the Slugaire Residents Association also lodged a submission, as did a number of individuals living close by.

In Moyross, Iceland argued a new branch of Aldi is "unsuitable" for the area, and "would result in a serious negative impact on surrounding commercial businesses."

The Watch House Cross shopping centre pointed out that Moyross’s population has halved since the 1990s.

It says its own facility has "struggled to cope with declining population since it opened in the early 2000s, and has vacant units at the moment. Two previous anchor tenants have quit the centre due to falling expenditure."

Aldi says each new store will bring 30 permanent jobs and 50 construction roles.