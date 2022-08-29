Search

29 Aug 2022

Summer is over - Limerick schools begin to open their doors following holidays

First year students Leah Hartnett and Ellie Browne with Bríd Herbert, principal of Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

29 Aug 2022 12:57 PM

SCHOOLYARDS across Limerick will be filled with excited children of all ages making their long-awaited return to the classroom this week.

Thousands of children and teachers will be heading back to school and Limerick Live spoke to one principal to hear all about the preparations.

Bríd Herbert, Principal at Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally said the staff there are excited to welcome back the school community as first year students started their secondary school journey last Friday.

Limerick motorists urged to plan ahead to avoid back-to-school delays

“They were quite nervous but they are settling in and we are looking forward to working with them over the next few years. There are lots of exciting things happening this year and we will be returning to activities that we haven't been able to do due to Covid such as the Transition Year ski-trip and the school musical with St Munchin's College."

Ms Herbert says it's really important that students get to experience all aspects of school activities including extra-curricular and co-curricular. 

The all-girls school principal acknowledged that many families are under financial pressure due to the rising cost of children returning to school.

“It is very difficult and challenging for an awful lot of parents. Our school community is very supportive of each other and any parent that is finding it difficult can contact us. We will try our best to support them. That is what our school is about and we want to make sure we can make everything as easy as possible for parents and students.”

Ardscoil Mhuire is one of the many schools that will be welcoming students from Ukraine this school term and Ms Herbert said they are looking forward to supporting them in the coming academic year, as they will be doing for all their students.

