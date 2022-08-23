Search

23 Aug 2022

In Pictures: Limerick community remembers Patrick Clancy as memorial is officially unveiled

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

23 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

The Patrick Clancy memorial was officially unveiled at his home place in Cush, KIlfinane earlier this month.

The unveiling of the plaque, which was erected in 2020, was carried out by Anne Saunders who travelled from England for the occasion.

Patrick Clancy died after he was shot near Kanturk, North Cork on August 16, 1920. 

He had just been selected to command the North Cork Flying Column of the IRA before he was fatally wounded while trying to escape from a British military raid in Derrygallon outside the village.

The plaque is mounted on a slab of local sandstone and the surrounding stone walls were constructed by stonemason, Michael Fitzgerald. 

The oration at the unveiling ceremony was delivered by Noel O Connell.

