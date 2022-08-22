Funeral details released for young Limerick man killed in road traffic incident

A YOUNG Limerick man who was tragically killed in a road traffic incident will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Donnacha Ryan (Luke) passed away after the incident at Dromsally, Cappamore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He celebrated his 18th birthday only days earlier on Wednesday, August 17.

Countless tributes have poured in following Donnacha's passing. The Cappamore Show committee have requested coverage, photos and results from the show be postponed to a later date as a mark of respect to the family.

Cappamore GAA Club, which Donnacha hurled with, held a remembrance night at the GAA field on Sunday evening. Local councillor, Martin Ryan said there was a huge attendance.

"It was a lovely vigil. To quote the club secretary Bernie Ryan, 'Donnacha wasn’t anyone's best friend, he was everyone’s best friend'," said Cllr Ryan.

He said everyone is totally numb and heartbroken for the families.

Donnacha is predeceased by his uncle Liam and his grandfather Jimmy. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mikey and Nicola, sister Aisling, grandparents Mike and Kathleen Ryan (L) and Sheila Ryan, girlfriend Mary, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Donnacha will be reposing at his residence (V94 K2NR) Wednesday evening 24th August from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock.

Arriving in St. Michael's Church Capppamore Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock and burial afterwards in Doon cemetery.