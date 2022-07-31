Limerick's Adare Manor 'aglow' as Instagram influencer ties the knot

ADARE Manor was alive with the sound of wedding bells in recent days as internet personality Olivia Amato tied the knot.



The New Yorker has been an avid athlete all her life and is currently working as a fitness instructor for Peloton, an American company who make at-home gym equipment and produces workout videos that customers can live stream through their products.



In a post on her Instagram account Olivia said: “Thank you to our family and friends. We were so beyond grateful to have had all of our favourite people in a place that is so special to us. I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day & weekend.”

Olivia married her partner Daniel Waldron, an engineering major from Galway.

Daniel had been working in New York when the two crossed paths for the first time.

"Daniel and I met in 2015 through mutual friends, but we were both in other relationships at the time so never really got the chance to connect,” Olivia shared in an interview with Bridal magazine Brides.

“Throughout that year, we would run into each other at other people's weddings and different parties but, of course, we both thought nothing of it. Years passed, and we reconnected. We were both single, met up for drinks, and the rest is history," Olivia said.

The wedding took place on the grounds of Adare Manor on July 16.