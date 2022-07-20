Search

20 Jul 2022

Googlebox Ireland are looking for Limerick personalities to join the show

Googlebox Ireland are looking for Limerick personalities to join the show

Leader Reporter

20 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

GOGGLEBOX Ireland are on the lookout for witty and opiniated Limerick people to join the show.

The popular show is returning to screens and they are particularly looking for groups of older male pals, families (especially ones with brothers and sisters) and priests and nuns.

The show starts this Autumn on Virgin Media and producers are looking for TV critics from all across the nation to take part in the next season.

They want to hear from everyone across the country who have plenty to say about the world of television and want to join them in having a laugh.

So if you think you have what it takes, email casting@kiteentertainment.com with your contact details and tell them who's in your gang, where you're based, what you like to watch together and a photo of you all together if possible.

Limerick has been well represented on the show in the past with Eva Ryan and her sons James and Alex appearing on the programme from their home in Monaleen. 

