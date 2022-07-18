WATCH: Limerick's Peter Casey reflects on 'roller coaster of emotions' following All-Ireland win

ALL-IRELAND winning hurler Peter Casey has been reflecting on yesterday's victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park which saw Limerick claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the third year running.
Casey, who replaced Graeme Mulcahy on 49 minutes, has described the final as a "ferocious battle" which Limerick won on a final scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26.
Speaking to Limerick Live's Jerome O'Connell, at the team hotel in Dublin, the Na Piarsaigh clubman says he was delighted to have played his part in the victory and that he is looking forward to this evening's homecoming celebrations which will be the first since 2018.
Like in 2018, Limerick's victorious hurlers will travel on an open-topped bus through the city | Picture: Dave Gaynor
