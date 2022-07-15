Search

15 Jul 2022

Limerick superfan predicts a three point win for Treaty County on Sunday

Askeaton superfan Sarah O’Sullivan with her father Liam

Nick Rabbitts

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

IF YOU fancy a flutter on this weekend’s All-Ireland final, you could do worse than plumping for Sarah O’Sullivan’s prediction!

The hurling superfan, who hails from Askeaton, is expecting John Kiely’s men to prevail by three points over Brian Cody’s Cats.

She was speaking during last week’s JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, where she was overjoyed to meet some of her golfing heroes – and her musical idol.

But the real stars to her were some of Limerick’s inter-county players, who graced the beautiful fairways at the Manor.

“I met Kyle Hayes and John Kiely,” she smiled. “We had a great chat. It's two weeks until the final and we were chatting away about that. Hopefully they'll bring it home.”

The 23-year-old, whose wheelchair is decked out in the green and white of Limerick, also said hi to Padraig Harrington and Ian Woosnam among many others.

And in a moment not to be forgotten, Westlife singer Nicky Byrne also took him out to chat with her.

“I got my hat signed," she exclaimed proudly, “Nicky Byrne was my favourite. I told him I was going to his Cork concert, and he said 'oh, its going to be a great show'. I met him again this morning and had my picture taken with him."

Sarah made headlines back in 2020 after raising just under €5,000 for the Irish Kidney Association.

This was after she travelled on an adapted motorised cycle for 58 kilometres, to represent the distance from her home in Askeaton to the Gaelic Grounds.

She decided to undertake the journey virtually over seven days during the Covid-19 lockdown to raise organ donor awareness.

This was to honour her late cousin Jack Walsh who was 19-years-old when he died tragically in Spain four years ago and saved four lives through organ donation.

She also paid tribute to her late grandfather, Bobby Walsh, who passed away before she was born, and who underwent a kidney transplant in 1986.

