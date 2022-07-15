Hurling fan Christy's hoping for a 'ferry-tale ending' to Limerick's All-Ireland campaign

LIMERICKMAN Christy Keogh believes it’s ‘a-boat’ time the Treatymen win the historic three-in-a row as he roars “Up Limerick” from his boat decked out in the county colours.

Limerick take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final in Croke Park at 3.30pm this Sunday, July 17.

The Limerick boat has been decorated by Christy and his brother David and has been a constant landmark in the River Shannon leading up to the All-Ireland finals since 2018 to show their unwavering support for the boys in green.

“David is involved in the Curragower Boat Club; back in 2018 he had a spare boat and that’s how this came about. I said to him that we’ll paint it and stick a few Limerick stickers on it and we’ll put it out in the river for a laugh. We continue doing it because people are looking forward to it!” Christy said when contacted by Limerick Live.

A few weeks ago the boat sank at its trademark spot in front of King John's Castle due to heavy rainfall and Christy went out to salvage it, creating the heartwarming video in the meantime.

Speaking about the upcoming final Christy said that a win for the boys would “mean the world” to him.

“I’m going to hurling [matches] for 50 years. I was hoping I would see one Limerick win before I die, nevermind three in-a-row. That would be magic! I have a season ticket, I’m lucky enough to be able to go to the match. I wouldn’t miss this for the world!” Christy said.

“I’ve been to a lot of hurling matches before and I’ve often wondered how we never got a hiding but this team is a different gravy. If Kilkenny bring their A game and we bring our A game, we’ll win,” Christy declared when asked who he believes will take home the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Sunday.

The throw in for the All-Ireland final is at 3.30pm this Sunday at Croke Park, with a big screen event taking place at TUS Gaelic Grounds for those unable to attend the match in person.

Gates for the big screen event open at 2pm.

There will be live TV coverage on RTÉ One and Sky Sports Arena with live radio coverage on RTÉ Radio 1 and Live 95.