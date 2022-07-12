Search

12 Jul 2022

Renewed appeal for information following serious road collision in Limerick village

Renewed appeal for information following serious road collision in Limerick village

Gardai at Bruff are investigating | FILE PHOTO : Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

12 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have issued a fresh appeal for information following a serious road collision on the main N24 Limerick to Tipperary road.

Footage of the incident, which happened in Dromkeen village shortly after 6pm on July 3, shows two cars colliding close to a junction on the Pallasgreen side of the village.

In the footage, which has been widely shared on social media, both cars can be seen on the incorrect side of the road when the impact occurs and one of them rolls a number of times before landing on its roof.

Limerick gardai investigate as car bursts into flames after collision

Some of the occupants of the cars failed to remain at the scene and were not present when emergency services arrived.

While there are no reports of serious injuries, gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Both cars were travelling in the same direction, that is from Boher towards Pallasgreen. One car drove into the back of the other and gardai wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the accident or who is in possession of dash cam footage of the accident or events leading up to the accident," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Garda at Bruff are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 382940.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media