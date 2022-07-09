Search

09 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Retirement marks end of an era at Limerick school

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

09 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK teacher with over 50 years of family ties to one city-based primary school waved an emotional farewell to staff and students on her final day.

Just before the summer holidays, the bell tolled one last time for Grainne D’alton at Scoil Chriost Rí Boys NS in Caherdavin, as she called time on a wonderful 37-year career teaching in the school.

“The staff and students gave me an amazing sendoff,” she said, speaking after her final day, where the cheers of 310 children greeted her through the gates one last time.

The Caherdavin woman, who first began teaching at the all-boys national school in 1985, is retiring with her family name thoroughly etched into the foundations of the building.

Her father, Padraig Ó Cathalláin, was the founding member of Christ the King Boys National School and was the school’s very first acting principal.

In Pictures: Star of the Week prize for deputy principal on her retirement from Limerick school

Upon arriving, her focus was on teaching both hurling and football to the students, even coaching sporting stars like Limerick hurlers Peter Casey and Shane Dowling in their early days.

In recent years, she moved over from sports to the school’s very successful choir, with parents singing the group’s praises under her guidance.

While parting ways through teary-eyes, Grainne believes that the school is in excellent hands and as always, has the “tremendous support” of the community of Caherdavin.

She paid particular thanks to principal Shane O’Neil as well as to his predecessor Pat Millane, for supporting her throughout her time at the school.

“Throughout the years, parents and even grandparents of the children were always amazing, coming into the school, to play music and to help coach the teams,” she told Limerick Live.

“This is what keeps the amazing community connection going,” she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media