28 Jun 2022

Limerick motorists urged to switch off sat navs if attending JP McManus Pro-Am

Inset Exepct delays

A full traffic management plan will be in place around Adare for the JP McManus Pro-Am

David Hurley

28 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MOTORISTS travelling through Adare or attending next week's JP McManus Pro-Am are being advised they should not use sat nav devices or Google Maps.

Limerick City and County Council says a full traffic management plan will be place for the two-day event which is set to attract tens of thousands of people to Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

Restrictions will be in place in Adare village and the slip roads at junction 4 (Patrickswell) on the M20 will be closed from 4am on Monday until 8pm on Tuesday to facilitate the Park & Ride service which will be operating from Limerick Racecourse.

Final line up of golfers for JP McManus Pro-Am confirmed

"Motorists attending the Pro-Am should follow event signage to the designated parking zones and should disable Sat Nav assistance on approach," reads a public notice published by the local authority.

Motorists not attending the Pro-Am who intend travelling through Adare village are being warned they can expect significant delays and should instead use the detour routes as advised.

Eastbound traffic should travel Rathkeale to Askeaton (via the R519) before joining the N69 and travelling onto Limerick city.

Traffic heading towards Newcastle West and Kerry will be diverted off the M20 at junction 5 (Attyflin) to O’Rourkes Cross where they will join the R518 (Bruff Line).

