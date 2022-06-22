Council replaces 'opaque' screens on pergolas in Limerick street

LIMERICK City and County Council staff have removed the "opaque" screens from its pergolas in Thomas Street today.

It comes after complaints were raised about the fact people enjoying outdoor dining - which is what the pergolas were put in place for - were not able to have the whole experience.

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed clear glass is being replaced on some of the pergolas, and installed at the other ones which had yet to be completed.

The covered pergolas have retractable roofs and toughened glass screens, creating dedicated outdoor areas for dining.

On top of this, extra lighting, planting and street furniture is planned alongside water bottle refill stations.

Opaque screens gone. Already the atmosphere on Thomas Street today is feeling closer to what we hoped the outdoor dining infrastructure would bring. #limerickcity pic.twitter.com/yFAPZFIqWp — Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) June 22, 2022

Newly-elected metropolitan district leader Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan raised the matter at this week's economic meeting, and was told steps were being taken to put clear glass in place.

She's welcomed the move, saying: "The intention when the outdoor dining infrastructure was put in place was to build an outdoor atmosphere on the street and give the city centre a unique feel. Unfortunately, the opaque glass was taking away from the overall impact and from the original intention as well."

The pergola idea was initiated after funding was made available through Failte Ireland, with the genesis of the idea coming when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.