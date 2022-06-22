Public bodies in Limerick receive hundreds of Freedom of Information requests

Limerick City and County Council received almost 250 Freedom of Information requests | Picture: Adrian Butler
HUNDREDS of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests have been made to public bodies in Limerick throughout 2021, new figures have revealed.
Data released from the Ombudsman shows that 246 requests for information were made to Limerick City and County Council.
Meanwhile, the University of Limerick received 109 requests under FOI legislation.
The Technological University of the Shannon, which up to last October was known as the Limerick Institute of Technology received 15 FOI requests, while six FOI requests were made to Mary Immaculate College.
St John’s Hospital received a total of 312 FOI requests.
Nationally, it was the HSE that received the most requests for information, 10,025 in total.
Enshrined by law in Ireland in 1998, FOI legislation allows access by the general public to data held by public bodies.
Nationally, 35,673 requests of these kinds were made in 2021, up from 31,591 in 2020, according to the newly appointed Information Commissioner Ger Deering.
Limerick City and County Council received almost 250 Freedom of Information requests | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.