22 Jun 2022

Forty acres of Limerick land guided at €260k ahead of online auction

The land for sale in Galbally

Donal O'Regan

22 Jun 2022 8:30 AM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

AN "OUTSTANDING" single block of agricultural land, measuring around 40 acres in County Limerick, will go to auction this week on Youbid.ie.

The lands at Ballintona, Galbally, will go for sale this Thursday, June 23 with an advised minimum value of €260,000.

The property is located off the R663, around 2.3km from Ballylanders, 3km from Galbally, 18.5km from Tipperary town and 41km from Limerick city.

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire an "outstanding" 40-acre parcel of agricultural land in one block, said a YouBid spokesperson.

"The land is laid out in six easily managed divisions and is suitable for a variety of agricultural enterprises, including beef, dairy, sheep and equestrian. It enjoys extensive front frontage and may offer potential residential sites, subject to planning permission.

"Galbally is renowned for its fertile agricultural land and strong interest from farmers both locally and beyond, along with investors looking to receive the benefit of income tax incentives, is anticipated,” said the spokesperson.

Fifteen properties from five counties are listed in the June 23 auction.

See youbid.ie for more details.

