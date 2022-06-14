Search

14 Jun 2022

Council responds to concerns over condition of Limerick's 'iconic' Treaty Stone

Council responds to concerns over condition of Limerick's 'iconic' Treaty Stone

Repair works were recently carried out on the pedestal of the Treaty Stone

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed that the Treaty Stone will receive a "final wash down" once repairs to the structure are complete.

It comes after concerns were raised at the appearance of the lime mortar used to seal-up gaps in the attraction, which is located at Clancy's Strand.

Mary Immaculate College lecturer Dr Paul O'Brien tweeted an image of the repair work, and questioned its standard, with a number of others also expressing concerns over its appearance following the infill.

However, a spokesperson for the local authority said the lime mortar used "requires a carbonation period in order to gain strength."

"Following on from this present curing phase, the stonework will receive a final wash down to remove any lime dust or residue. This project is being carried out to the highest conservation standards that befits a national monument and one of Limerick’s most iconic destinations."

For his part, Dr O'Brien further tweeted to suggest that the lime mortar "will eventually darken", having spoken to an expert.

High cost of trip to Croker for All-Ireland semi final sidelining Limerick fans

Work got under way to repair the famous Treaty Stone in April. As part of the project, all growth and vegetation on the monument was removed, with natural hydraulic lime mortar then inserted to rake out and repoint the structure.

Resin injections will see the cracked stone repaired, while the bronze inset of the historic construction will be cleaned.

Council stressed this project has yet to be completed.

"The main body of the project has been to carry out stone grafts, also known as indents, to reverse previous inappropriate cement repairs done to this national monument, which impacted on its stability, due to the nature of the stone. In addition to the masonry work, essential lime pointing was carried out," a statement read.

"A carefully specified mix of lime mortar was used following the raking of failed mortar from joints. The existing joints were flush pointed, as per the original. This was done in order to reverse previous inappropriate cement repairs and to ensure the ongoing stability of the monument," it added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media