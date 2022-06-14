Council responds to concerns over condition of Limerick's 'iconic' Treaty Stone

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed that the Treaty Stone will receive a "final wash down" once repairs to the structure are complete.

It comes after concerns were raised at the appearance of the lime mortar used to seal-up gaps in the attraction, which is located at Clancy's Strand.

Mary Immaculate College lecturer Dr Paul O'Brien tweeted an image of the repair work, and questioned its standard, with a number of others also expressing concerns over its appearance following the infill.

One of the most recognisable historic monuments associated with #Limerick was recently “repaired” and this is the result. Seriously, who signs off on this standard of work? Thanks to @Gina_inTipp for alerting me to this issue. pic.twitter.com/Gtpf7CPrD2 — Dr Paul O'Brien (@FearStairLmk) June 13, 2022

However, a spokesperson for the local authority said the lime mortar used "requires a carbonation period in order to gain strength."

"Following on from this present curing phase, the stonework will receive a final wash down to remove any lime dust or residue. This project is being carried out to the highest conservation standards that befits a national monument and one of Limerick’s most iconic destinations."

For his part, Dr O'Brien further tweeted to suggest that the lime mortar "will eventually darken", having spoken to an expert.

Work got under way to repair the famous Treaty Stone in April. As part of the project, all growth and vegetation on the monument was removed, with natural hydraulic lime mortar then inserted to rake out and repoint the structure.

Resin injections will see the cracked stone repaired, while the bronze inset of the historic construction will be cleaned.

Council stressed this project has yet to be completed.

"The main body of the project has been to carry out stone grafts, also known as indents, to reverse previous inappropriate cement repairs done to this national monument, which impacted on its stability, due to the nature of the stone. In addition to the masonry work, essential lime pointing was carried out," a statement read.

"A carefully specified mix of lime mortar was used following the raking of failed mortar from joints. The existing joints were flush pointed, as per the original. This was done in order to reverse previous inappropriate cement repairs and to ensure the ongoing stability of the monument," it added.