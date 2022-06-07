Search

07 Jun 2022

Young man killed in Limerick crash named locally

Stock photo

Reporter:

Frances Watkins and Donal O'Regan

07 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THERE is a "cloud of sadness" over a Limerick village after a young man was killed in a single car collision on Sunday.

The young man in his early 20s, named locally as Luke Buckley from Grange, died after his car struck a wall at the Cat's Cradle pub in Ballyneety. 

Mr Buckley was the sole occupant of the car and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date. 

The road was closed for a time as Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Local councillor Brigid Teefy said there was a cloud of sadness over the locality following the "heartbreaking accident".

Similar collision on same Limerick road hours before fatality occurred

"As the news filtered through on Monday, everybody was so shocked and saddened and in disbelief that a local young lad had passed away in an accident.

"You immediately think of his parents and his siblings, my deepest sympathies to all the family."

"My thoughts and prayers are with them at this terribly sad time. The whole community is in sympathy with them and devastated at the sad news. There is a cloud over the locality" said Cllr Teefy.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Seven people died in road traffic collisions in Ireland over the Bank Holiday weekend with gardai advising road users to take care.

