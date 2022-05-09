Leak repairs result in discoloured water in Limerick parish

A photo of the water taken today in Kildimo
THE CAUSE of the discoloured water in the photo above is due to Irish Water staff repairing a leak in the Kildimo area.
A local resident took the photo this Monday and posted it on Facebook
Following a query from the Limerick Leader, an Irish Water spokesperson said: "There were leak repairs on the N69 impacting Kildimo and surrounding areas. This can cause discoloration and/or water outages. Repair works were completed at 4.30pm and supply can take two to three hours to resume."
Under the Facebook post one person commented, "Bear Grylls wouldn't drink that".
Please click here for information on discoloured water from Irish Water.
