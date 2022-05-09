Food Safety Authority warning over batch of pork ribs

The incorrect back label was applied to the implicated batch
THE FOOD Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an allergen alert concerning a batch of Dunnes Stores smoky BBQ Irish pork ribs this Monday.
The authority said the incorrect back label was applied to the implicated batch.
"The product contains barley which is not mentioned on the label. This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten (barley)," said a spokesperson.
The product identification is: Dunnes Stores smoky BBQ Irish pork ribs; pack size: 500g Use by: 13.05.22; Approval number: IE 538 EC
