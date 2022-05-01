Jail sentence for Limerick motorist convicted of drink driving for fourth time

A 39-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to one month imprisonment after he was caught drink driving for the fourth time.

Patrick O’Halloran, aged 39, of Cottage House, Kilross, County Tipperary pleaded guilty, at Kilmallock Court, to drink driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said gardai responded to a road traffic collision in Ballinatona, Galbally at 8.05pm on October 29, 2021.

“The defendant was involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle. The garda smelled intoxicating liquor on his breath. He said he drank two pints. He failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested and conveyed to Bruff garda station where a breath specimen was taken on the intoxalyser. He was generally co-operative,” said Insp Heelan, who added that Mr O’Halloran has eight previous convictions including three for drink driving.

Colin Morrissey, solicitor for the defendant, said his client wishes to apologise to the court and to gardai.

Regarding the circumstances of the previous convictions, Mr Morrissey said Mr O’Halloran turned to alcohol following a tragedy in the family.

On the date in question, the solicitor said his client was meeting individuals to pay them for work completed on a house Mr O’Halloran was building.

“Unfortunately he had a couple of pints,” said Mr Morrissey.

Judge Patricia Harney said: “It was a great idea to have a couple of pints.”

Mr Morrissey said the defendant then took his brother’s car to get a chainsaw to carry out work on the following day.

“He is a 39-year-old plasterer with two employees,” said Mr Morrissey.

The court heard Mr O’Halloran was disqualified from driving at the time.

For drink driving, no insurance and driving without a driving licence, Judge Harney imposed a total of €1,500 in fines; put him off the road for six years and imposed a one month prison sentence.

“He has been around the block,” said Judge Harney.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.