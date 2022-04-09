Search

09 Apr 2022

University of Limerick Creative Writing Festival to take centre stage this May

University of Limerick Creative Writing Festival to take centre stage this May

Described as the highlight of early summer for all readers and book lovers, the UL Creative Writing Festival returns for 2022 with writers such as Kevin Barry speaking at the festival

Cian Ó Broin

09 Apr 2022 3:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE UL Creative Writing Festival will take centre stage again this year as literary legends come to Limerick to share their tips, insights and views on their most esteemed works.

Described as the highlight of early summer for all readers and book lovers, the UL Creative Writing Festival returns for 2022, featuring a stellar line-up of international, award-winning writers. 

These include The Commitments creator Roddy Doyle, who will be conducting a reading with award-winning author and University of Limerick Creative Writing Writer in Residence, Kit deWaal.

Audiences will also be treated to Limerick born and well-travelled author Kevin Barry, noted for Night Boat To Tangier, which was longlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize.

Danielle McLaughlin, Donal Ryan, Joseph O’Connor, Louise Kennedy, Sebastian Barry and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald also feature on the programme of events.

Poets on the day include Emily Cullen, Kayssie Kandiwa, Sean Hewitt, Rachael Hegarty and Jane Clarke.

The Festival will include the launch of the 2022 edition of UL’s literary journal The Ogham Stone and readings from UL’s unique “Creative Writers In The Community” module, led by Eoin Devereux.

The line-up of events will see a mix of poetry, prose, talks, writing tips and book signings.

The festival takes place between Friday, May 20 and Sunday, MAY 22 at the Irish World Academy of Music & Dance building, located past the living bridge on the North Campus.

Weekend tickets are available at €35, with concessions priced at €20. These include access to all events over the three-day weekend.

For more details on the programme of events or to book, see UCH.ie.

