08 Apr 2022

Limerick designs showcased in Cannes as Junk Kouture pick up innovation award

Ally Griffin and Samanta Makulena from Colaiste Nano Nagle pictured with fellow Junk Kouture competitors at the MIPTV Festival in Cannes PIC: Brian McEvoy

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

08 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

TWO LIMERICK students showed off their environmentally friendly fashion designs in the glamorous Cannes this week. 

Ally Griffin and Samantha Makulena from Coláiste Nano Nagle on Sexton Street were in the French town to accept an award for the impact of Junk Kouture’s creative integrated programme engaging the world’s youth.

Junk Kouture is the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition with this year's final consisting of 60 teams featuring designs from Abu Dhabi, London, Milan, New York and Paris.

Ally displayed her team's creation Ephemeral Bloom from last year's competition while Samantha wore Ooh Couture, her team's contribution to the 2020 edition. 

Junk Kouture were awarded the first MIP SDG Innovation Award at the Spring International Television Market for the impact of their creative integrated programme engaging the world’s youth across several Sustainable Development Goals.

The awards recognise media companies for their action and contribution to delivering against the initiative’s seventeen SDGs internationally. 

Troy Armour, Founder and CEO of Junk Kouture commented: "Junk Kouture gives GenZ the tools and creative space to become sustainability ambassadors, as they find their way to contribute towards the UN SDGS, be it by sourcing 63,000 aluminum ring pulls or manipulating orange peel into leather to create haute couture, they are the circular engineers of tomorrow.

"We have had incredible support from our committed partners such as RTÉ through broadcast, award activations and social media support and also Creative Ireland in the development of our education hub, allowing us to continuously develop Junk Kouture's offering both on and off-screen. 

"We’re extremely honoured to be recognised for our contribution towards the SDGs by MIPTV, especially as we commence our six-city tour next month, continuing to drive change through innate creativity."

Junk Kouture Powered by RTÉ Dublin City Final takes place in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on May 5. 

