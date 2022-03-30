‘Preferred’ route for €1bn Limerick-Cork road set to be announced

THE LONG-AWAITED 'preferred' route for the new Limerick-Cork road will be announced later today.

Councillors and TDs from Limerick and Cork are due to be briefed this morning before the details are made public at midday on the project's dedicated website corklimerick.ie.

“This online platform will provide a virtual display room that will allow the public and other stakeholders to view and interact with the project information and maps for the preferred transport solution. The public display information and maps will also be available in the N/M20 Project Office in Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, and a number of council public offices and public libraries between Cork and Limerick,” stated a public notice issued by Limerick City and County Council.

Property owners along the preferred route will be notified by post and they will be invited to consult with the project team, either in person in Limerick or Mallow, or by online or telephone meetings during the next phase of the project.

A consultation process was held in late 2020 / early 2021, which received “significant public feedback" on a number of road-based and rail-based options proposed and the active travel strategy.

“Following consideration of the public feedback and detailed appraisal, a preferred transport solution has been identified that includes active travel infrastructure for walking and cycling, improvements to public transport, new and improved safe road infrastructure and environmental integration for communities along the N20 transport corridor between Cork and Limerick,” said a spokesperson for the local authority.

The local authority is progressing the development of the N/M20 Cork to Limerick project in partnership with Cork County Council, Cork City Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

The project, which could cost in the region of €1bn, is a priority investment in the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2030.