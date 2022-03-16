Tributes paid to young Limerick father killed in tragic motorcycle incident

THE TRAGIC death of Limerickman Jack Colling, in a traffic incident has touched a deep nerve among the people and communities who knew and cared for him.

But for his well-loved family and friends, the pain of their sudden loss is incalculable, and their grief is all too raw.

Jack Colling, who was in his 30s, died at the scene of an accident on the N69, a few miles from Askeaton, last Saturday. He was driving a motorbike at the time and was involved in a collision with a van.

The accident occurred at about 1.30pm and Mr Colling’s remains were brought to University Hospital Limerick. The van driver, a man in his 50s, was also brought to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was the third fatal collision in Limerick since the beginning of the year.

Jack Colling’s funeral service will take place at Shannon Crematorium this Wednesday afternoon.

In tributes posted online following his, the sense of shock and dismay was stark and palpable. He was described with great warmth as a lovely guy taken too soon, a gentle and caring family man, a lover of nature, a quiet and thoughtful man and someone kind to animals.

“Jack was such a lovely guy always greeting you with his big, cheeky smile”, another said.

“I can’t decide what I’ll miss most, the laugh or the dance moves or our mutual fascination with nature,” wrote another friend who was devastated that Jack is now gone.

Garryowen Rugby Club also paid tribute to Jack, a former underage player with the club, saying: “Jack played with us underage along with his brother Charlie who still lines our for our Thirds regularly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Charlie and the Colling family at this incredibly heart-breaking time.”

Jack, formerly of Silverbrook, Corbally had made his home in Rostrevor Park, Caherdavin where he lived with his heartbroken wife Christina, children Christian and Riley and stepson Donnacha.

He is also deeply mourned by his parents Geraldine and Nigel, brothers Alex and Charley, mother-in-law Bernie, sisters-in-law Helen, Karen and Michelle, brothers-in-law Denis and Mark, nephews Oscar and George, uncles, aunts, relatives and his many loving friends.

Gardai are continuing to investigate the accident which took place on the Kilcornan side of Askeaton.

Anybody who was in the area, around 1.30pm and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardai. Anybody with information should contact Newcastle West garda station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.