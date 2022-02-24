Plans for €60m development in Limerick rejected

THE saga of a long-derelict site in Limerick's suburbs has taken another twist after An Bord Pleanala rejected plans for a €60m development.

As part of multi-million euro proposals to develop the Parkway Valley lands - idle since 2008- Singaporean investment vehicle Novelty Icav had sought permission to develop a massive residential and commercial development.

In September 2020, Limerick City and County Council approved the scheme, which could have created 150 new construction jobs. Novelty Icav ultimately said its proposed office accommodation could house 1,000 staff.

However, An Bord Pleanala has moved to overturn this verdict following an appeal from Environmental Trust Ireland, and the developer itself.

The project would have featured 245 bedrooms across a range of blocks, varying in height from three to 14 storeys.

Of these, the plans provided for 122 duplex units and 123 apartments. Some 76 one-bed units are planned, 127 two-bed units, and 42 three-bed units.

Four office blocks were planned, over basement parking providing 12,262 square metres.

A 152 bedroom, four storey hotel was also to form part of the mammoth development, alongside a filling station, and a community building which will rise up three-storeys.

This complex would have provided a creche and a multi-use games area, while a public park will also form part of the scheme.

But in its decision, An Bord Pleanala homed in on what it described as "substandard accommodation", pointing out that in particular because the high-rise apartment block would have to have its upper windows sealed to maintain an acceptable internal noise environment.

The board also suggested the developer failed to provide "sufficient active ground floor uses or forms of enlivenment to the proposed provision of an internal road network which would constitute a car dominated layout."

"It's considered that this development would seriously injure the amenities of the prospective occupants of the development, especially future residents and would militate against the provision of a high quality urban design with an attractive pedestrian and green transport environment," its report adds.

While Novelty Icav appealed against the permission on the basis of the development levies it would be liable for, Environmental Trust Ireland - headed by solicitor Michelle Hayes - did so on the basis of feeling the build-to-rent accommodation provided was "not fit for purpose."

The group had raised concerns there had been a lack of meaningful public participation about environmental aspects of the project as well as impact on wildlife in the area. On top of this, there were fears the 14-storey tower would become an “eyesore”, while residents would be subject to major noise and traffic pollution.

Ms Hayes said: "I have been seeking to draw attention to the serious social policy and housing issues raised by build to rent developments promoted by investor funds as financial assets with high rent yields making home ownership a luxury few can afford. These developments are unsustainable in the long run, condemn people to sub-standard accommodation at enormous rents making them unable to save for a deposit to buy their own home. These developments also distort the existing rental market inflating prices with resulting unaffordability."

Writing on Twitter, Mayor Daniel Butler stated the refusal is "very disappointing".

"Incredibly frustrating to see this derelict site languish on our main city entry point," he added.

The site, beside the Parkway Retail Park has a storied history.

A symbol of Limerick's supposed ambition during the boom years of the 2000s, it was projected to be home to a €100m site including a cinema, shopping centre and even an ice-rink.

However, come the 2008 economic meltdown, activity stopped on site as Liam Carroll's Zoe Group collapsed.

The cranes and concrete shell of the building remained idle in the sky until 2020 when the council ordered the current site owners to clear the site completely.

Between-times, Belfast developer Suneil Sharma - who once planned to open a "shopping mecca" on land off Patrick Street - switched his focus to the Dublin Road site, and sought permission for a new shopping centre.

At its heart would have been Limerick's first branch of Marks and Spencer. However, these plans were rejected due to new policies in place which prevented large-scale retail outside the city's core.

It's unclear what the developer's next move will be.

The Limerick Leader has contacted Novelty Icav for comment.