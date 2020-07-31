BREAKING: Permission granted for €60m development at Limerick's Parkway Valley

LIMERICK City and County Council has cleared the way for a huge €60m development at the Parkway Valley site at the Dublin Road.

The owners of the site Novelty Icav has secured conditional planning permission for a residential and office development on lands which have largely lain idle since 2007.

The permission has been welcomed by local Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely, who said it will be good for the city.

“I’m very optimistic it will bring footfall to the city centre. It’s less than two kilometres from there," she said.

The proposed development will feature 245 bedrooms across a range of blocks ranging in height from three to 14 storeys.

Of these, the plans provide for 122 duplex units and 123 apartments. Some 76 one-bed units are planned, 127 two-bed units, and 42 three-bed units.

Four office blocks are in the plan, over basement parking providing 12,262 square metres.

A 152 bedroom, four storey hotel also forms part of the mammoth development, alongside a filling station, and a community building which will rise up three-storeys.

This complex will provide a creche and a multi-use games area, while a public park will also form part of the scheme.

It is a far cry from plans for the site at the height of the Celtic Tiger period in Ireland.

Then, the site – named the Parkway Valley – was earmarked for a shopping centre, multiplex cinema and even an ice-rink.

Even as late as 2013, when retail strategies disallowed major out-of-town retail, plans for a shopping centre at the then renamed Horizon Mall were mooted.

It would have seen Marks and Spencer open its first Limerick store. Instead, the British retailer is focusing its attentions on the city, after its Parkway plans were allowed, but only subject to very strict time conditions.

Shells of buildings had dominated the site since the onset of the economic meltdown, and it’s only been in the last few months these were cleared from the site.

Cllr Kiely added: “The office blocks will bring a lot of employment, as well as a creche and a hotel. Obviously, these will all bring employment. The location is perfect when it comes to a multi-use residential site. I think it will be great for the area. It won’t damage the city centre at all – I feel it will be positive for the centre.”