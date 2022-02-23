Search

23 Feb 2022

'Signature building' planned for old Limerick garda station

'Signature building' planned for old Limerick garda station

Mary Street garda station has been closed for a decade | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

23 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

DEVELOPERS have promised to spend almost €1m to bring one of the country's oldest garda stations back into use.

Mary Street garda station closed to the public in 2013, and was subsequently purchased by the council for €50,000 in 2018.

Now, the local authority has presented a proposal to members of Limerick's metropolitan district to sell the property for €100,000.

It wants to complete a deal with the Newenham Street Group Ltd, which has promised "a new signature building in Mary Street".

In a briefing note to councillors from head of property Jayne Leahy, the firm is seeking to build "high-quality consulting rooms and office space."

"The development will aim to bring new skillsets to the area along with associated support and ancillary staff, who ideally  would be recruited locally," she added.

Judge jails man for 'outrageous' act on board Shannon bound Ryanair flight

Up to 20 people will be employed on the refurbishment project, with 10 permanent staff, Ms Leahy added.

However, councillors have expressed concern over the scheme, and sought to delay any decision on the project at this month's metropolitan meeting.

Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan, Fine Gael, said the project does not deliver under the Regeneration framework plan for communities in St Mary's Park and the King's Island.

Sinn Fein's councillor John Costelloe said: "It should be a proper community space", with Cllr Conor Sheehan, Labour, also supporting the deferral.

However, veteran councillor Kieran O'Hanlon described the complex as being in a "deplorable condition".

"I feel we have the opportunity to do something with it," he said.

The proposed sale will come again for noting before metropolitan councillors in the coming months, before then going for a final decision at the full council meeting.

Elsewhere, councillors have noted the sale of 35 Lord Edward Street, despite calls to convert it into a homeless shelter.

In compromise, head of homeless services Rob Lowth told councillors a neighbouring property, which will soon cease operations as a nine-to-nine hostel, could be used as 'Clan Nua' step down housing for people without a home.

On top of this, the sale of homes in Mitchell Street, Mount Vincent Place, Woolworth's Lane and a unit at the Galvone Business Park are also proposed to be sold.

The sale of these will be rubber-stamped at next month's full council meeting.

Fianna Fail councillor James Collins had argued that instead of selling these individual homes to developers, they should be offered to first-time buyers or individual people trading up or down.

"It makes no sense [to sell to developers] and it goes against everything we are trying to achieve as a council as against our other housing policies," he said.

However, Ms Leahy pointed out that banks do not provide finance on derelict properties, which effectively takes non-cash buyers out of the market.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media