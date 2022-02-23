'Signature building' planned for old Limerick garda station

DEVELOPERS have promised to spend almost €1m to bring one of the country's oldest garda stations back into use.

Mary Street garda station closed to the public in 2013, and was subsequently purchased by the council for €50,000 in 2018.

Now, the local authority has presented a proposal to members of Limerick's metropolitan district to sell the property for €100,000.

It wants to complete a deal with the Newenham Street Group Ltd, which has promised "a new signature building in Mary Street".

In a briefing note to councillors from head of property Jayne Leahy, the firm is seeking to build "high-quality consulting rooms and office space."

"The development will aim to bring new skillsets to the area along with associated support and ancillary staff, who ideally would be recruited locally," she added.

Up to 20 people will be employed on the refurbishment project, with 10 permanent staff, Ms Leahy added.

However, councillors have expressed concern over the scheme, and sought to delay any decision on the project at this month's metropolitan meeting.

Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan, Fine Gael, said the project does not deliver under the Regeneration framework plan for communities in St Mary's Park and the King's Island.

Sinn Fein's councillor John Costelloe said: "It should be a proper community space", with Cllr Conor Sheehan, Labour, also supporting the deferral.

However, veteran councillor Kieran O'Hanlon described the complex as being in a "deplorable condition".

"I feel we have the opportunity to do something with it," he said.

The proposed sale will come again for noting before metropolitan councillors in the coming months, before then going for a final decision at the full council meeting.

Elsewhere, councillors have noted the sale of 35 Lord Edward Street, despite calls to convert it into a homeless shelter.

In compromise, head of homeless services Rob Lowth told councillors a neighbouring property, which will soon cease operations as a nine-to-nine hostel, could be used as 'Clan Nua' step down housing for people without a home.

On top of this, the sale of homes in Mitchell Street, Mount Vincent Place, Woolworth's Lane and a unit at the Galvone Business Park are also proposed to be sold.

The sale of these will be rubber-stamped at next month's full council meeting.

Fianna Fail councillor James Collins had argued that instead of selling these individual homes to developers, they should be offered to first-time buyers or individual people trading up or down.

"It makes no sense [to sell to developers] and it goes against everything we are trying to achieve as a council as against our other housing policies," he said.

However, Ms Leahy pointed out that banks do not provide finance on derelict properties, which effectively takes non-cash buyers out of the market.