Clarity sought over status of new Limerick market

THE operator of an indoor market in the city has asked An Bord Pleanala to decide on the immediate future of the venue.

Limerick businesswoman Eva Clarke, who set up the Wickham Way indoor market last summer, has written to the national planning authority to make a judgement on whether the facility needs to seek planning permission from the local authority to change the use of the facility.

It comes after a council inspector visited the weekend indoor market, which has entrances in Wickham Street and Lower Gerald Griffin Street, and determined that “it must be considered a material change from a shop to a market.”

If An Bord Pleanala rules in the council’s favour, it means Ms Clarke must submit a fresh planning application seeking a change of use, a move which would incur fees, and potentially impact trade in the short term.

The site – which has approximately 30 stalls operating on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – was previously a plant hire shop.

In a submission to An Bord Pleanala, Ms Clarke said she does not feel there has been a “material” change in use, and that any alterations or improvements to the internal layout should be exempt.

”The proposed change of use is not material and is therefore not development as defined by the Planning Act. The change of use could not be considered to have a material effect on the area as it would enhance retail vitality in accordance with the planning authority’s retail strategy for this part of the city,” she stated in her submission to the board.

However, the council’s inspector disagreed.

Following its inspection back in November, the council inspector wrote: “While accepting there was a shop on the premises, I am not satisfied that the change of use to a market with 30 stalls can still be considered to be a shop. I consider the use has been intensified and must be considered a material change from a shop to a market.”

Ms Clarke said Wickham Way​ “has really helped that part of the city”.

“It’s here to stay hopefully. It’s been going since last summer and has been a positive addition to Wickham Street – it’s given life to the area. The neighbouring traders are all delighted too,” she told Business Leader.

An Bord Pleanala is expected to make a ruling on the case by June 2 next.